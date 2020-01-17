spotify-users-claim-mysterious-glitch-has-‘broken’-the-app

Spotify appears to have gone down this morning.

Users of the music app said they were unable to search for songs.

The website Down Detector has confirmed the outage and said it had received hundreds of reports about problems with the music app.

It said problems were encountered by Spotify users living in the UK and across Europe.

One user wrote: ‘Search function not working… won’t find any artist or any song when searched.’

Spotify’s official Twitter account has not yet announced whether it’s been hit by an outage or not.

