spotify-is-now-making-playlists-for-your-pets

January 15, 2020 | 12: 26pm | Updated January 15, 2020 | 12: 36pm

Rock out with your cockatiel out.

Spotify can now generate playlists for your pets, with a new tool that claims to customize mixtapes to a critters’ species and personality traits.

The music-streaming service announced the feature Wednesday, noting that 71 percent of pet owners already play music for their pets.

The “Pet Playlists” tool allows users to choose between dog, cat, iguana, hamster and bird, then tell the platform how energetic or friendly their animal is to help Spotify “pick the playlist vibe,” the company says.

Each playlist gets a custom cover with the pet’s name and photo.

Spotify has also launched a podcast called “My Dog’s Favorite Podcast” that’s meant to keep pups company when their owners leave the house. The program boasts five hours of “soothing sounds and friendly chat” for lonely canine companions.

The animal-focused playlists could prove popular among the eight in 10 pet owners who believe their animals like music, according to Spotify’s online survey of 5,000 music-streaming pet lovers in the US, UK, Australia, Italy and Spain.

The survey also found that 46 percent of pet owners “feel that music is a stress reliever for their furry friends,” while 69 percent sing to their animal and 57 percent dance with them, the company said.