spot-quincy-jones-in-travis-scott-&-young-thug’s-‘out-west’-video

Travis Scott threw a big party with Young Thug in the latest video for the JACKBOYS track, “Out West,” and Quincy Jones showed up to wash his hands and make a sandwich.

The 32-minute video co-directed by Scott with White Trash Tyler (who also directed the 2019 documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly) shows every bit of what we shouldn’t be doing in this time of social distancing, i.e. dancing, drinking, skateboarding, and twerking in the middle of a wild house party of more than five people.

One scene captures Jones going inside a bathroom to wash his hands and face. The video also ends with a clip of the 87-year-old music legend walking around with a sandwich and taking a bite of it, too. Rapper 21 Savage also makes a cameo in the music video.

Watch the full video below.

