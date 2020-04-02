sports-stars’-new-outreach-for-fans-and-charity

A former Socceroos and Celtic star is urging more athletes to get involved with an innovative digital start-up that provides messages of support to fans while earning money for charity.

Scott McDonald, currently with Brisbane Roar, is one of the original athletes on board with Swysh. The start-up is the brainchild of Michael Roth and is partnered with children’s charities Variety and the Starlight Foundation.

For a small fee (McDonald takes just $10), a personalised video message or response to a question is created by the athlete for a fan, with 20-50 per cent donated to the kids charities.

McDonald reckons the initiative could be especially valuable as Australia grapples with severe social restrictions inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak. One recent video he sent out was to a Celtic fan preparing to propose to his childhood sweetheart.

Scott McDonald of Brisbane Roar. (Getty)

“Just a few words of encouragement there. One other guy in particular told me to go and slaughter his mate, because he can’t use his left foot,” McDonald said.

“Just odd things and obviously playing for Celtic as well, you get a few jovial ones that want to get one up on their mates, whether they be Rangers fans or whatever. Or wishing people happy birthdays, or people who need a little pick me up if they’ve been going through ill-health or other problems.

“It’s just trying to give them something to give them a little lift. I would encourage more athletes to get on board hopefully, for those reasons and the circumstances we are now. It’s a tough time for everyone.”

Swysh took its first video order last December. It is building a long list of contributing athletes, including NRL stars Blake Ferguson, Willie Mason, Tom Trbojevic, Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney. Football is well represented with Aaron Mooy, Jamie Maclaren, Chloe Logarzo, Brett Holman and Luke Wilkshire, while athletics great Jana Pittman is another option. AFL players are just coming on board, including Tom McDonald.

Swysh intends to grow beyond Australia and McDonald, who enjoyed a long career in elite UK football, believes the potential is obvious.

“I really, really liked the concept and the motivations behind it with the charities involved,” McDonald said.

“I thought it was a great way to get myself out there and give people the opportunity, just like other sports men and women are doing, to ask the questions they want to ask. Also for the proceeds to go to a good place.

Scott McDonald celebrates scoring in a 2008 Old Firm derby game between Celtic and Rangers. (Getty)

“Sometimes there’s questions you can’t answer! But the majority of the time it’s been good fun and good banter.

“A lot of fans and people want interaction with their sports heroes or people they look up to and I think there’s real potential for this to grow, not just nation-wide but internationally.

“It’s only going to get bigger, because people do want that interaction. You get requests all the time from your social media outlets all the time, some more than others; very difficult to do them all and sometimes as an athlete, they’re not always motivated to reach out. I think this gives an extra motivation, with what the set-up is in terms of the charity foundations.”