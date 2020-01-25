sports-retailer-still-using-picture-of-model-with-republican-slogan-tattoo







The model with a republican tattoo in a Liverpool FC home shirt

The JD Sports model, whose photo was removed after he revealed his misspelt ‘tiocfaidh ar la’ tattoo while showing off a new training shirt for the Northern Ireland football team, is also pictured on the website modelling a retro Liverpool FC kit.

JD Sports removed the image of the model, who was wearing a royal blue NI polo shirt, after the Belfast Telegraph made the sportswear giant aware of the tattoo on Thursday evening.

The tattoo on his left arm was wrongly spelt ‘ticofaidh ar la’.

The Irish republican slogan ‘tiocfaidh ar la’ roughly translates into English as ‘our day will come’ and refers to a future united Ireland.

A spokesperson for the sportswear company said they were unaware of the model’s tattoo and confirmed that the image of him wearing the Northern Ireland shirt has been removed from the site.

However, his tattoo can still be seen elsewhere on JD Sports’ website as he is pictured wearing a 1996 Liverpool FC home shirt, as well as a number of Nike and Under Armour branded items.

Premier League leaders Liverpool FC did confirm that they did not provide or approve the JD Sports image, while Nike and Under Armour were both approached for comment.