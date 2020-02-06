Sports commission bids on 51 NCAA events including basketball, soccer, hockey

FILE – In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) puts his arm around coach Tom Izzo following the team’s 80-63 win over LSU in an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament East Region semifinal, in Washington. Winston has joined a select group of players in program history as an All-America player and Big Ten player of the year. If he can help the Spartans win two more games, he’ll join Magic Johnson and Mateen Cleaves as the school’s national championship-winning point guards. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Pat Semansky

Buoyed by the renovation of Scottrade Center and the impending construction of a soccer stadium, the St. Louis Sports commission submitted and hefty package of bids for NCAA championship events this week.Bids were made on 51 events covering four years, starting with the 2022-23 college season and ending with 2025-26.The list includes NCAA Tournament first- and second-round basketball games and regionals at Scottrade, the men’s and women’s soccer College Cup at the new MLS stadium, the men’s and women’s Frozen Four and the wrestling championshipsThe sports commission bid on different events for different years.“It’s aggressive,” said sports commission vice president Chris Roseman. “We need to attract events to St. Louis. We need to be aggressive in our financial packages and in how we are going to promote. But we’re always aggressive and it’s why we’re successful.”Other events being pursued include Division I women’s basketball regional, women’s gymnastics championships, D-I hockey regional, D-II wrestling championships, D-II volleyball, D-II women’s basketball, D-II men’s soccer, D-II women’s lacrosse and the D-II festival, which includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s cross country, women’s volleyball and field hockey.An NCAA announcement on sites is expected in October.Photos from last year’s MVC title game

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players and fans celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

An emotional Bradley player Luqman Lundy is comforted and congratulated by friend Brendan Birdoes, 21, from Peoria on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley player Luqman Lundy is mobbed by fans on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley player Elijah Childs (facing) celebrates with a teammate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Childs was named the most valuable player. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players Koch Bar (left) and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa. Lautier-Ogunleye made key freethrows late in the game to help seal the victory. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players celebrate with their fans at mid-court on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye (center #23) made key freethrows to help seal the victory. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players and fans celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players and fans celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Elijah Childs was named the most valuable player of the tournament. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Luqman Lundy passes the ball off while surrounded by Northern Iowa players on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players start to celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the end of the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Bradley players are from left: Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Koch Bar, and Elijah Childs. At right is UNI’s Trae Berhow. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Luqman Lundy (left) cheers when a foul was called on a Northern Iowa player on Sunday, March 10, 2019, late in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has to pass off when blocked by Bradley’s Darrell Brown (#5) and Elijah Childs on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Nate Kennell fights for a loose ball with Northern Iowa’s Tywhon Pickford (left) and Isaiah Brown (behind) on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Darrell Brown drives past Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley coach Brian Wardle yells at the referee on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Darrell Brown tries to distract Northern Iowa’s AJ Green on Sunday, March 10, 2019, late in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley coach Brian Wardle hugs his player Elijah Childs on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Childs was named the MVP of the tournament. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s coach Ben Jacobson tries to show the referee how one of his players was fouled on Sunday, March 10, 2019, late in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

A key moment late in the game was when Bradley’s Dwayne Lautier-Ogunieye shot and made technical foul shots and then regular foul shots on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. This was a five point swing for Bradley on this play. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s Luke McDonnell looks to pass the ball away when surrounded by Bradley’s Darrell Brown (left), Nate Kennell and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunieye on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Darrell Brown (right) passes the ball away while defended by Northern Iowa’s AJ Green and Isaiah Brown on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Koch Bar tries to block the inbound pass of Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown on Sunday, March 10, 2019, late in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Luqman Lundy (on top) goes after the ball he knocked away from Northern Iowa’s Luke McDonnell on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s Tywhon Pickford drives for the basket while Bradley’s Koch Barr (center) accidentally pushes away his own teammate JaShon Henry on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Ja’Shon Henry tries to block an inbound pass on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley fan Raegen Jackson, 22, from Denver, has her face painted by Grace Smith, 21, from Omaha, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, before the start of the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players start to celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the end of the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Bradley players are from left: Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Koch Bar, and Elijah Childs. At right is UNI’s Trae Berhow. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s Justi Dahl (center) is hemmed in by Bradley’s Luuk van Bree (left) and Ja’Shon Henry on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Elijah Childs blocks a shot by Northern Iowa’s Wyatt Lohaus on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has the ball blocked by Bradley’s Elijah Childs on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Luuk van Bree goes over the top of Northern Iowa’s Justin Dahl to get a loose ball on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley’s Dwayne Lautier-Ogunieye kisses the championship trophy on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players all try and touch the trophy on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Bradley takes Arch Madness over Northern Iowa

Bradley players get close to the trophy on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after the Braves won the Missouri Valley Tournament by beating Northern Iowa 57-54 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. (J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)

J.B. Forbes

Eliah Drinkwitz’s assistant coaches meet with media to discuss coaching roles, recruiting plans, early impressions of MU’s 2020 roster.

(Updated) Tigers kick off national signing day by landing Dallas area’s defensive player of the year. Trinity’s Jalen St. John signs with Arkansas.

Kris Abrams-Draine, from Spanish Fort, Ala., had been committed to Ole Miss and before that LSU.

With SEC peers in pursuit, Tigers land Dylan Spencer, three-star lineman from Madison, Miss.

First-year coach recaps his first recruiting class and not without lobbing a zinger to “a school south of us.”

While other SEC teams are building traction under new coaching regimes, the Tigers continue to spin their wheels in Cuonzo Martin’s third season.

When Tigers’ first-year coach learned he had beaten Alabama for a coveted recruit, he exploded out of his chair and ran down a hallway like a maniac.

Tigers pick up pledge from wideout Chance Luper, son of new offensive assistant coach.

Tilmon’s return wasn’t enough to save the Tigers from another brutal offensive performance, this time at Texas A&M in a 68-51 defeat.

When Hasahn French walked to the bench with his fourth foul and the game tied with 9 minutes to play, Javonte Perkins stepped into the spotlight.

FILE – In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) puts his arm around coach Tom Izzo following the team’s 80-63 win over LSU in an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament East Region semifinal, in Washington. Winston has joined a select group of players in program history as an All-America player and Big Ten player of the year. If he can help the Spartans win two more games, he’ll join Magic Johnson and Mateen Cleaves as the school’s national championship-winning point guards. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)