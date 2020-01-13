sporting-make-marcos-rojo-demand-during-talks-with-manchester-united-over-bruno-fernandes

Sporting have told Manchester United they want Marcos Rojo as part of any deal for Bruno Fernandes but will likely need the Premier League giants to subsidise his wages.

United are working on a £50million deal to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford this month, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally scouting the playmaker in action against Porto last week.

Sporting officials were in England to discuss the deal with United, while it has been reported that Fernandes has asked the Portuguese club to allow him to join the Red Devils.

A number of Portuguese newspapers are claiming that the two clubs are broadly in agreement over the total value of any deal, but are still working on negotiating the finer details.

O Jogo report that Sporting have asked for Rojo has part of the deal, but his massive wages are proving to be a stumbling block, with the Argentine earning around £160,000-a-week.

United would therefore need to cover part of Rojo’s salary, while the terms of move back to Sporting – whether it is a permanent deal or simply a loan – have still to be worked out.

If an agreement cannot be reached over Rojo, United and Sporting will need to go back to the negotiating table.

It has been suggested that the Lisbon-based club could ask for another player as part of the deal instead, or for extra money as part of the transfer package for Fernandes.

Nevertheless, there is a growing feeling that Fernandes will become a United player before the end of the month – though Sporting are hoping he will remain long enough to play against Benfica on Friday night.

That would be his farewell appearance for the side, with United ready to offer him a five-and-a-half year deal as they look to bring more flair, creativity and goal threat to their midfield.

MORE: Sporting boss Silas discusses Bruno Fernandes’ future amid Manchester United links

MORE: Manchester United fans mistakenly convinced Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves visited club’s training ground





