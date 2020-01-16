sporting-lisbon-planning-for-future-without-manchester-united-target-bruno-fernandes

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has refused to rule out a departure for Bruno Fernandes this month and says the club will need three players to replace him.

Metro.co.uk understands Fernandes is in talks with United over a move to Old Trafford and has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

However, United remain some distance apart with Sporting over a fee and the Portuguese club would like to include a player in any deal.

In a press conference today, Silas confirmed that Fernandes will feature against Benfica on Friday meaning a move will not happen this week.

But the Portuguse refused to deny reports that Fernandes could leave the club and says Sporting will need three players to cover his loss should he depart.

‘The only certainty I have is that Bruno will be there [at the derby]. We prepared the game with Bruno and he trained very well, as always,’ said Silas.

‘He’s the best player in the league and the most valuable since last year. He’s not worth this money, he’s worth so much more.

‘In addition to attacking he also sacrifices himself to defend. Bruno is the best and the most valuable. When we have such a player it’s normal for everyone to want him. Only if there’s a disaster he won’t be there.

‘We have good players, but to find a replacement for Bruno we need three players. One that scores, one that organises and one who defends like him. There are none in Portugal.

‘At the moment we have none like Bruno, but we have to look for alternatives, dynamics and systems. But I don’t know if we’ll lose him.’

