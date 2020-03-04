sporting-events-in-italy-will-be-played-behind-closed-doors-until-april-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak

The Italian government announced on Wednesday that all sporting events in the country will have to happen without fans in the stands for at least the rest March. This means action in top-flight soccer league Serie A, which saw some of the season pushed back a week after games were postponed because of the virus, will resume this weekend.The new rule is not official yet, because the most recent Serie A meeting did not have enough participants to “ensure a valid vote,” according to Football-Italia.net.Italy is currently the European epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with over 3,000 infected and more than 100 dead because of it, according to the Associated Press. The country’s government hopes this new sporting measure helps transition the country back to a sense of normalcy while still taking efforts to contain the spread of the virus. According to reports the AP obtained, the six Serie A soccer games that were postponed last week will go on this weekend, including the Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan. However, the Italian soccer league’s governing body has not released a formal schedule update.

Another notable sports event that will be affected by this new decree is Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against England in Rome on March 14, which could be played behind closed doors or postponed. The March 7 match Italy had scheduled against Ireland has already been postponed.