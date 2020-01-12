sporting-boss-silas-discusses-bruno-fernandes’-future-amid-manchester-united-links

Sporting head coach Silas has not denied that Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Bruno Fernandes, though insists he is still counting on the Portuguese playmaker for now.

The Red Devils are believed to be trying to wrap up a £55million deal for the 25-year-old, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and assistant Mike Phelan – having personally scouted him in action against Porto last week.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas was spotted in England on Friday and reportedly met with United officials – though that did not stop Fernandes from playing on Saturday night.

The in-demand midfielder scored twice away to Setubal in a 3-1 win and looked quite emotional during the game amid suggestions it could be his farewell appearance for the club.

Asked about rumours that United already have an agreement in place, Silas said after the game: ‘I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know.

‘I’m already thinking about the game with Benfica [on Friday] and I’m thinking about using him.’

Silas had opened the door to the possibility of Fernandes leaving before the game, saying in his pre-match press conference: ‘Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market.

‘I don’t like to think about that, but I’ll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn’t happen, but we have to start thinking that.’

United legend Rio Ferdinand fuelled speculation his old club were closing in on Fernandes when he tweeted ‘Brunoooooooooo’ alongside an egg timer and ticking clock emoji.

The Portuguese midfielder’s latest brace takes his tally in Liga NOS to eight goals in 15 games this season, also laying on eight assists, while he has scored five goals in as many games in the Europa League.

