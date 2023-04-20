Start Taking the Fear Out of Going to the Gym: Uncovering the Reasons Why 65% of Women Don’t Feel Safe

Going to the gym can be overwhelming and intimidating - especially for women. According to a recent survey, 65% of women reported feeling unsafe or unwelcome at the gym. In this piece, we'll explore why there is a feeling of fear and insecurity among women when it comes to exercising in a public setting and how they can take back control. From tackling body shaming, to feeling out of place, we'll uncover the reasons why so many women feel insecure and provide strategies for feeling more comfortable and confident in the gym. It's time to ditch the fear and embrace the possibilities of getting fit.

It’s not uncommon for women to feel uneasy about heading to the gym, in fact, according to a survey conducted by the Women’s Health magazine, 65% of women admitted to not feeling safe while exercising at the gym. Unearthing the reasons behind this fear is no easy feat, but it is an essential step to help women push past their anxieties and reclaim their right to exercise without fear at the gym.

Unearthing the Reasons Behind Women’s Fear at the Gym

For many women, the gym is shrouded in fear and anxiety. It may be due to a variety of reasons. From being judged for their looks, to feeling intimidated by the expertise of other gym-goers, or simply not feeling comfortable in a predominately male environment. Whatever the cause, this fear can act as a huge barrier to physical activity, leading to a sense of frustration, or worse, to women simply avoiding the gym altogether.

Exploring Why 65% of Women Don’t Feel Safe Training

It’s clear that there is a serious issue when it comes to women feeling safe while using the gym, but what are the actual reasons behind this fear? Depending on the woman, the reasons can vary. Some might feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of gym equipment, while others may have a fear of being judged. Some may be intimidated by the presence of more experienced gym-goers. Whatever the fear, it can be immensely powerful, and it’s important to identify and address them before they can get in the way of our training.

Strategies to Help You Overcome Gym Anxiety

When it comes to overcoming gym anxiety, the key is to take it one step at a time. If you are feeling overwhelmed, try to focus on small achievable goals. Start by taking a few classes and familiarise yourself with the different machines and exercise techniques. Once you are comfortable with the basics, you can start to push yourself further. Another helpful way to get over your fear is to find a good gym buddy. They can act as a sounding board for your worries and help to keep you motivated.

Conquering the Fear: Tips to Help You Feel More Secure

There are also some simple strategies you can use to make yourself more secure when attending the gym. For example, it can be helpful to have a plan and stick to it. This will help you to focus on your goals and not get distracted by other gym-goers. Make sure you also dress comfortably, wear headphones, and be mindful of your surroundings. Lastly, take some time for yourself. Even if it’s just five minutes to stretch and meditate, this can help to calm your mind and make you feel more centred and at ease.

Breaking the Pattern: Taking Back the Gym for Women

The gym is a place that should be open and accessible to all, regardless of gender. Taking the fear out of exercising is essential for women to feel comfortable and secure in the gym environment. By understanding the root of our anxieties, we can take steps to find ways to overcome them. From focusing on achievable goals to taking a few classes to find a gym buddy and make sure to dress comfortably, there are numerous strategies to help us make the gym a positive and empowering experience.

It is important for women to break the cycle of fear and to reclaim the gym as a safe space for everyone to exercise. By taking the proper steps to address our anxieties, we can make sure that the gym is an inclusive and welcoming place for all.

Conclusion

Going to the gym can be a daunting experience for many women, but with the right strategies and support, it can also be an empowering and liberating experience. From understanding the reasons behind our fear to taking the necessary steps to overcome it, taking the fear out of the gym for women is an essential step towards creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

Sources

Dr. Michelle Segar, No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness

Kenyon, B., 24 Ways to Overcome Exercise Anxiety and Enjoy Working Out

Gunnar Peterson, The Workout Prescription: A Doctor’s Guide to Exercise

4.9/5 - (11 votes)