Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for our physical and mental health, allowing us to stay productive and alert throughout the day. But achieving a restful sleep can be difficult and elusive. If tossing and turning through the night is becoming a regular occurrence, then it might be time to look into how sports can help you improve the quality of your sleep. From running to golf, there are a variety of sports that can allow the body to relax and reduce stress, leaving you with a sound sleep and ready to take on the day.

Getting enough quality sleep is essential for good health and wellbeing. It helps to keep your body and mind on an even keel and gives you the energy you need to get through the day. It is not always easy to achieve the restful sleep you need, however, but the good news is that engaging in the right type of sports can help. Here are 5 sports to help you improve the quality of your sleep.

Unwind with Late-Night Exercise

Late-night exercise can be a great way to wind down before going to bed. Low-intensity activities such as yoga and stretching can help to relax your body and mind and prepare you for sleep. Taking part in a calming exercise routine such as tai chi or Pilates is also beneficial as it helps to reduce stress and improve body awareness.

Sleep Soundly with Low-Impact Sports

Low-impact sports such as walking, swimming and cycling are great for improving your quality of sleep. These activities are gentle on your body and can help to reduce tension, fatigue and muscle pain. Even a short walk before bedtime can help to reduce stress levels and ensure better sleep.

Beat Insomnia with Relaxing Activities

If you suffer from insomnia, activities such as mindfulness and breathing exercises can be beneficial. These activities help to reduce stress and anxiety and promote relaxation. They can also help to clear the mind and allow you to drift off to sleep more easily.

Restore Your Body with Sleep-Boosting Sports

Certain sports, such as golf, can also help to improve your quality of sleep. The physical activity helps to restore the body’s natural energy and can also help to keep the body clock in check. If insomnia is an issue, it may also be beneficial to take a leisurely walk on the golf course after playing a round.

Regulate Your Sleep Cycle with Invigorating Games

Participating in invigorating sports such as tennis or squash can be beneficial when it comes to regulating your body clock. These activities help to raise your core body temperature, which can improve your quality of sleep. Taking part in a regular game of tennis or squash can also help to reduce stress levels and make it easier to drift off to sleep.

Engaging in the right type of sports can play a big role in improving the quality of your sleep. From low-impact activities to sleep-boosting games, there are many different sports you can take part in to help you get a better night’s sleep. With a little bit of effort and dedication, you can be sure to enjoy more restful sleep.

Sources

Parker, G. (2021). The Benefits of Exercise for Healthy Sleep. Retrieved 18 May 2021 from https://www.sleepfoundation.org/articles/benefits-exercise-healthy-sleep

Hoch, A. (2021). Physical Activity and Sleep Quality. Retrieved 18 May 2021 from https://www.sleepfoundation.org/articles/physical-activity-and-sleep-quality

Brule, J. (2021). Getting Good Sleep: The Benefits of Exercise in Achieving Sleep. Retrieved 18 May 2021 from https://www.chiro.org/nutrition/FULL/Getting_Good_Sleep_The_Benefits_of_Exercise_in_Achieving_Sleep.shtml

4.4/5 - (10 votes)