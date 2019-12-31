sport-on-tv-2020-calendar:-how-to-watch-every-event-on-sky-sports,-bt-sport,-amazon-prime,-bbc-and-more

Never miss a moment with RadioTimes.com’s sport on TV 2020 calendar.
From the Olympic Games to Euro 2020, from Formula 1 to Wimbledon, we have you covered with every major event live on TV.
We’ll be adding to the calendar throughout the season, bringing you up-to-date information on the hottest sporting events and how to watch them on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and more.
Contents
Sport on TV 2020 calendar
Events and previews to be added and updated throughout the year
Check out our individual guides for more info and full TV details
January
4th – BDO World Darts Championship
18th – Formula E Race 3: Santiago
20th – Australian Open
26th – WWE Royal Rumble
February
1st – Six Nations
2nd – Super Bowl LIV
6th – PDC Premier League Darts
15th – Formula E Race 4: Mexico City
20th – Pakistan Super League cricket
21st – T20 Cricket Women’s World Cup
29th – Formula E Race 5: Marrakesh
March
1st – Carabao Cup final
8th – MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
15th – F1 Australian Grand Prix
21st – Formula E Race 6: Sanya
22nd – F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
22nd – MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix
23rd – Indian Premier League cricket
29th – The Boat Race – Oxford v Cambridge
April
4th – Formula E Race 7: Rome
4th – The Grand National
5th – F1 Vietnam Grand Prix
5th – MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas
5th – WWE Wrestlemania 36
9th – The Masters
18th – Formula E Race 8: Paris
18th – World Snooker Championship
19th – F1 Chinese Grand Prix
19th – MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
25th – 2019/20 League Two last day
26th – London Marathon
May
2nd – 2019/20 Championship last day
3rd – Formula E Race 9: Seoul
3rd – 2019/20 League One last day
3rd – F1 Netherlands Grand Prix
3rd – MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
9th – Giro d’Italia
10th – F1 Spanish Grand Prix
14th – US PGA Championship
16th – League Two play-off final
16th – FA Women’s Super League last day
17th – 2019/20 Premier League season last day
17th – MotoGP French Grand Prix
23rd – FA Cup final
24th – Indy 500
24th – F1 Monaco Grand Prix
24th – Great Manchester Run
24th – League One play-off final
25th – Championship play-off final
25th – French Open
27th – Europa League final
30th – Champions League final
31st – MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
June
4th – NBA finals
6th – Formula E Race 10: Jakarta
7th – F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
7th – MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix
12th – Euro 2020
12th – Copa America
13-14th – 24 Hours of Le Mans
14th – F1 Canadian Grand Prix
17th – US Open (golf)
21st – MotoGP German Grand Prix
21st – Formula E Race 11: Berlin
27th – Tour de France starts
28th – F1 French Grand Prix
28th – MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix
29th – Wimbledon
July
5th – F1 Austrian Grand Prix
11th – Formula E Race 12: New York
12th – Wimbledon final
12th – Euro 2020 final
12th – Copa America final
12th – MotoGP Finland Grand Prix
16th – The Open
19th – F1 British Grand Prix
24th – Olympic Games
25th – Formula E Race 13: London
26th – Formula E Race 14: London
TBC – The Hundred
August
2nd – Community Shield
2nd – F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
9th – MotoGP Czech Grand Prix
12th – European Super Cup
14th – Vuelta a Espana
16th – MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
23rd – WWE SummerSlam
25th – Paralympic Games
30th – F1 Belgian Grand Prix
30th – MotoGP British Grand Prix
31st – US Open (tennis)
September
6th – F1 Italian Grand Prix
10th – 2020 NFL season
13th – MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix
13th – Great North Run
20th – F1 Singapore Grand Prix
25th – Ryder Cup
27th – F1 Russian Grand Prix
October
4th – MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix
11th – F1 Japanese Grand Prix
18th – MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
18th – T20 Cricket Men’s World Cup
25th – F1 United States Grand Prix
25th – MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
November
1st – F1 Mexican Grand Prix
1st – MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix
15th – F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
15th – MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
15th – ATP Finals
29th – F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
TBC – Davis Cup Finals
December
TBC – FIFA Club World Cup
TBC – PDC World Darts Championship