sport-on-tv-2020-calendar:-how-to-watch-every-event-on-sky-sports,-bt-sport,-amazon-prime,-bbc-and-more

Never miss a moment with RadioTimes.com’s sport on TV 2020 calendar.

From the Olympic Games to Euro 2020, from Formula 1 to Wimbledon, we have you covered with every major event live on TV.

We’ll be adding to the calendar throughout the season, bringing you up-to-date information on the hottest sporting events and how to watch them on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and more.

Sport on TV 2020 calendar

Events and previews to be added and updated throughout the year

Check out our individual guides for more info and full TV details

January

4th – BDO World Darts Championship

18th – Formula E Race 3: Santiago

20th – Australian Open

26th – WWE Royal Rumble

February

1st – Six Nations

2nd – Super Bowl LIV

6th – PDC Premier League Darts

15th – Formula E Race 4: Mexico City

20th – Pakistan Super League cricket

21st – T20 Cricket Women’s World Cup

29th – Formula E Race 5: Marrakesh

March

1st – Carabao Cup final

8th – MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix

15th – F1 Australian Grand Prix

21st – Formula E Race 6: Sanya

22nd – F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

22nd – MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

23rd – Indian Premier League cricket

29th – The Boat Race – Oxford v Cambridge

April

4th – Formula E Race 7: Rome

4th – The Grand National

5th – F1 Vietnam Grand Prix

5th – MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas

5th – WWE Wrestlemania 36

9th – The Masters

18th – Formula E Race 8: Paris

18th – World Snooker Championship

19th – F1 Chinese Grand Prix

19th – MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

25th – 2019/20 League Two last day

26th – London Marathon

May

2nd – 2019/20 Championship last day

3rd – Formula E Race 9: Seoul

3rd – 2019/20 League One last day

3rd – F1 Netherlands Grand Prix

3rd – MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

9th – Giro d’Italia

10th – F1 Spanish Grand Prix

14th – US PGA Championship

16th – League Two play-off final

16th – FA Women’s Super League last day

17th – 2019/20 Premier League season last day

17th – MotoGP French Grand Prix

23rd – FA Cup final

24th – Indy 500

24th – F1 Monaco Grand Prix

24th – Great Manchester Run

24th – League One play-off final

25th – Championship play-off final

25th – French Open

27th – Europa League final

30th – Champions League final

31st – MotoGP Italian Grand Prix

June

4th – NBA finals

6th – Formula E Race 10: Jakarta

7th – F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

7th – MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix

12th – Euro 2020

12th – Copa America

13-14th – 24 Hours of Le Mans

14th – F1 Canadian Grand Prix

17th – US Open (golf)

21st – MotoGP German Grand Prix

21st – Formula E Race 11: Berlin

27th – Tour de France starts

28th – F1 French Grand Prix

28th – MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

29th – Wimbledon

July

5th – F1 Austrian Grand Prix

11th – Formula E Race 12: New York

12th – Wimbledon final

12th – Euro 2020 final

12th – Copa America final

12th – MotoGP Finland Grand Prix

16th – The Open

19th – F1 British Grand Prix

24th – Olympic Games

25th – Formula E Race 13: London

26th – Formula E Race 14: London

TBC – The Hundred

August

2nd – Community Shield

2nd – F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

9th – MotoGP Czech Grand Prix

12th – European Super Cup

14th – Vuelta a Espana

16th – MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

23rd – WWE SummerSlam

25th – Paralympic Games

30th – F1 Belgian Grand Prix

30th – MotoGP British Grand Prix

31st – US Open (tennis)

September

6th – F1 Italian Grand Prix

10th – 2020 NFL season

13th – MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix

13th – Great North Run

20th – F1 Singapore Grand Prix

25th – Ryder Cup

27th – F1 Russian Grand Prix

October

4th – MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

11th – F1 Japanese Grand Prix

18th – MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

18th – T20 Cricket Men’s World Cup

25th – F1 United States Grand Prix

25th – MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

November

1st – F1 Mexican Grand Prix

1st – MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix

15th – F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

15th – MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

15th – ATP Finals

29th – F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

TBC – Davis Cup Finals

December

TBC – FIFA Club World Cup

TBC – PDC World Darts Championship