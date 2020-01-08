spoon-bender-uri-geller-answers-government-call-for-‘weirdos-and-misfits’-to-work-at-number-10

Uri Geller has contacted the UK government after Boris Johnson’s right-hand man called for ‘weirdos and misfits’ to apply for civil service jobs.

The spoon-bender has sent an application to top aide Dominic Cummings, offering up the use of his ‘genuine psychic powers.’

Uri, 73, claims his career as an entertainer had been the ‘perfect mask’ for previous spying work for the US and Israel.

He added he could help the UK negotiate Brexit and even included an endorsement from the current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The British-Israeli entertainer wrote in his cover letter: ‘You say you want someone on the “frontiers of the science of prediction”? Well look no further.

‘I have genuine psychic powers – just ask Mossad, the CIA and the Pentagon.

‘I am currently busy organising the opening of The Uri Geller Museum in Israel but would consider a move back to Britain for the right position.’

Last week, Cummings released a 3,000-word post on his personal blog saying there was a need to diversify the skills and background of the civil service.

He claimed the UK should hire ‘an unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds.’

He paid particular attention to data scientists, software developers, economists, policy experts, project managers, communications experts, as well as ‘weirdos and misfits with odd skills’.

Uri, a close friend of the late singer Michael Jackson, claimed to have already have been involved in government work at a top level.

He wrote in the 264-page letter: ‘In my intelligence work I assisted with Operation Desert Storm, helped to locate secret tunnels in North Korea and used my skills to erase crucial diplomatic discs on their way to Moscow.

‘While many have doubted my abilities, my achievements cannot be dismissed as trickery or illusions.’

He added: ‘I attended nuclear disarmament negotiations with Russia, bombarding their chief negotiator with positive thought waves so that the Soviet delegation would sign the Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty.

‘Perhaps you could have used my abilities in your dealings with Michel Barnier’ Uri added, referring to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator.

He included his CV in the letter and ended it ‘thank you for considering me.’

The British government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.