splitsvilla-12:-who-will-be-the-top-5-contestants-to-enter-the-grand-finale?

Splitsvilla 12 is all about excitement, fights, love, bonding and tasks. The show has reached to its last part. We started the journey with 10 Girls and 15 Boys, now only 11 contestants are remaining. The couples have been formed via Oracle’s judgement and some are formed by the bond the couple have between them. Two couples have already found their spot in the Semi-Finals, rest all have to show their A-game to be a part of it.

Top 5 Contestants who shall enter the Grand Finale

Ashish Bhatia

He has been a true all-rounder this season. He was the first Chosen One of Splitsvilla 12. Be it tasks or be it any performances, he has nailed them with ease. His ongoing rivalry with Piyush has been highlight of the show. As time progressed, Ashish has potrayed his feelings for Miesha, they both have given time to their relationship and our blooming as a couple.

Miesha Iyer

She has been a constant to Ashish. She has performed tasks with ease. Thanks to Ashish and the coordination that they have between them. She too has come up with her feelings for Ashish. They don’t show how close their bond is but something is cooking up between them.

Bhavya Singh

She has bagged the first spot in the hitlist. Her constant banter with Piyush-Arshiya is also a highlight. She is a tough character. She doesn’t potray her feelings, be it love or be it being emotional. She gives it back straight on the face. Being called gutter, foul mouth, she has fought against all and finally now she is the Chosen One.

Uday Sachdeva

He is a total entertainer. Just like Ashish Bhatia, he performs each and every task with total passion. When he formed an Ideal Match with Bhavya, all other contestants were shocked but he somewhere knew it. Recently, he dethroned Ashish, to be the new chosen one.

Sambhav

He has recently picked up his game. He is performing tasks and winning them with ease. Though he isn’t an ideal match with Soundarya, their bond has taken them this far. He surely deserves to be one of the finalists. His Chiseled body and stunning physique can be advantageous if there are any physical tasks in the Grand Finale.

Contestants who are unlikely to make it to Top 5

Piyush Sharma

Piyush has given his 100 percent in all the tasks but hasn’t made his mark. He is so much involved in teaching Ashish a lesson, that his focus from the game has shifted totally. He is very much involved with Arshiya. He won’t be able to make it to Top 5.

Arshiya

She had an early exit from the show. She came back as a wildcard entry later in the show. Her only focus is on taking revenges or getting involved in ugly banters. She is not focused on the game. Hence, she won’t make it in the Top 5.

Shrey

If you play a competitive game, you got to be cunning and cruel at some times. But Shrey is a through gentlemen. He has already won respect of all the contestants with his true genuineness. He is madly in love with Priyamvada, which is good in true sense but can be a distracting factor with regards to the game.

Priyamvada

She has performed her tasks with grace. She has given her 100 percent. As stated earlier for Shrey, the love displays between the two can see her missing the Grand Finale spot.

Soundarya

She doesn’t have the body language or the zest to be a Grand Finale Contestant. She seems confused regarding her relation with Sambhav or related to how to play the game competitively.

Aradhna

She has performed all tasks passionately. Alfez leaving the show midway due to a family emergency, has kept her hanging. If he doesn’t return, she has to leave the show or will have to perform with a replacement.

Alfez

His return date is not yet known. We don’t know whether he shall return or not. Alfez in all sense, doesn’t seem to be a performer. He had backed out of a task as he got a minor injury and had to be replaced by Piyush. So, these all factors, make him miss out a place in Grand Finale.

Splitsvilla 12 Grand Finale Vote: Vote For Your Favorite Contestant to Enter the Grand Finale!