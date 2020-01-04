splitsvilla-12-semi-finalist-bhavya-singh-says-she-wants-to-sleep-with-hardik-pandya

Bhavya Singh, Hardik PandyaInstagram

If you think MTV Splitsvilla is just about having your best shot at love, then you are wrong. There’s more to it. The show not just helps boys and girls find their matches at the villa but also gives them a chance to read out some of the chapters from their sexcapades diaries.

Splitsvilla 12 contestants like Aradhna, Arshiya, Meisha Alfez and Uday shedded their inhibitions and spoke openly about their wild fantasies and deepest desires. But the one that stood out against all the other contestants was the 22-year-old badass and fearless Bhavya Singh from New Delhi, the new Chosen One in Splitsvilla 12.

In a 5 minutes and 29-seconds long video on Voot, Bhavya candidly spoke about her sex life. When she was asked about if she everhad a crush on a celebrity, Bhavya said that she would like to sleep with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as she finds him really hot.

“Right now, I’ll sleep with Hardik Pandya because he’s my type, he’s very hot and I’ll tell you what is hot about him. When he hits that biggest six, his strike is so hardcore which makes me wonder from where does he get that core that he hits so hard. And all of the hand gestures that he makes on field feel sexy about him. So I would like to sleep with Hardik Pandya right now,” Bhavya revealed her raunchy desires.

What sex means to Bhavya? She said that it’s a very heavenly feeling for her and won’t get physical just for the sake of it. She also revealed that she would prefer doggy style position and needs to have the lights on while having sex which can boost one’s confidence.

Stay tuned for more updates on MTV Splitsvilla 12.