splitsvilla-12-finale:-who-will-win-ashish-meisha-or-shrey-priyamvada?

Shrey, Priyamvada, Ashish, MeishaMTV India

7: 25 pm – Now, in the second round, Shrey and Priyamvada will have to guess the movie name through a riddle that will explained to the couple in english.

7: 24 pm – Shrey and Priyamvada complete the first task but they failed to break the hashtags.

Finally the day has come at MTV Splitsvilla 12 when one among the two finalists – Shrey and Priyamvada and Ashish and Meisha – will be crowned as the winner. As Splitsvilla 12 has reached its finale, the two couples will be seen battling out to bad the winner’s trophy.

As we all know, to emerge as the clear winner, each couple will have to go through different physical and mental task which will determine the fate of the two couples.

So far, Ashish and Meisha have always claimed the throne by winning every task they played. However, the underdogs, Shrey and Priyamvada have come too far to be in the finale thanks to their chemistry.