Splatoon 3 returns amidst all the speculations related to its release. Checkout what it has to offer??

What is Splatoon?

Splatoon is a third-person shooter video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Wii U. it was first released worldwide in May 2015. The game centers around fictional characters known as Inklings- anthropomorphic squid that can transform itself between humanoid and cephalopod forms.

What does Splatoon offer?

Splatoon features several different game modes, including four-on-four online multiplayer and a single-player campaign.

After the successful sale of Splatoon 2, with more than 9.81 million copies worldwide, the viewer’s expectations have risen, leading to Splatoon 3. For a long time, there had been numerous speculations regarding the release of Splatoon 3. The storyline revolves around the Octo expansion and the journey of the two cousin sisters- Marie and Callie from the rivalry to the union.

Although the die-hard gamers have been waiting for a long time, the owner of the game- Nintendo, has not released any official news about the release of the third installment. It was earlier believed that Splatoon 2 could be played Around, however now it is known that it can be played offline. Around the Christmas time of 2019, Nintendo dropped some artworks of the characters of Splatoon. The game is expected to be released in 2020 only.

Splatoon 3 Cast

Neither the cast lined up for the third installment has been released yet, nor the story of the game has been hinted. This venture will be introducing the story mode, just like its predecessor, and will be having various multiplayer elements. Also, the previous characters of Marie, Callie, Pearl, and Marina are expected to be seen in this installment as well.

All that can be done right now is wait for the game’s release amidst all the guesses and teasers.

Stay Tuned for Further Updates!