spiral-trailer:-chris-rock-on-the-hunt-for-a-killer-in-first-look-at-new-saw-reboot

Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson both star in the first trailer revealed for Spiral – the latest offshoot of the Saw franchise.

Rock stars as Detective Zeke Banks, who leads an investigation into a mysterious cop killer.

In the clip, Banks heads to a crime scene and discovers that an officer has been murdered; later, it’s revealed a spree of killings has taken place across the city.

At the end of the trailer, Rock is chained to a radiator by his wrist and ominously picks up a saw.

Jackson seems to be doing his usual schtick, shouting after the killer: “You wanna play games, motherf*****?”

The official plot synopsis released by Lionsgate reads: “Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the centre of the killer’s morbid game.”

The film, full title Spiral: From the Book of Saw, is the ninth film in the horror series, and the first since 2017’s Jigsaw. Rock is hands-on with the project, having developed the idea for the film himself.

Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols also star in the film, which is being directed by Saw II director Darren Lynn Bousman. The film is released on May 15 2020.

