spinning-out-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

When is Spinning Out season 2 coming to Netflix? What will happen in the new season? We share everything we know about the new season of the Netflix original series.

Spinning Out is quickly becoming one of the most popular Netflix shows of the last few months after its premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Day.

After fans binge-watched the first season, everyone is wondering when the new season of the Netflix original series is coming and what’s going to happen.

At the time of publishing, Spinning Out has not been renewed for season 2, at least not publicly anyway. Netflix will be analyzing viewership numbers and deciding if it is worth it to bring the show back for a new season.

Below, we shared when we expect to see Spinning Out season 2 and what we expect will happen in the new season.

As mentioned, Spinning Out has not been renewed for season 2 yet. That’s not anything to be worried about for fans of the series, though. In general, Netflix usually waits a month or so to announce if a show is coming back.

I’m expecting Spinning Out to get a second season. This show seems right up Netflix’s alley with all of its drama, and although Netflix seems to be renewing fewer shows after one season, the streaming network is still renewing almost all of their shows after one season. It gets harder and harder to get that renewal as these shows go on, but they have a pretty good track record renewing shows after one season.

The longer it takes for Netflix to announce the renewal, the longer we’ll have to wait to see Spinning Out season 2.

At the time of publishing, I’m expecting Spinning Out season 2 will be released on Netflix in January or February 2021. There’s usually about a one-year gap between seasons. The streaming network will likely stick with that release schedule moving forward.

Stay tuned for more news about Spinning Out season 2!

What Happens Next

Predicting the possible release date for Spinning Out season 2 is pretty easy, but predicting what will happen in the new season is a little bit more tricky.

The first season ended on an interesting note. We didn’t get to see the big performance the series was building toward in the first season. Instead, we’ll have to wait until season 2 to see if Kat and Justin win at Sectionals and clinch a spot at Nationals.

Personally, I think they do, and we’ll see a few more moments from their performance and then the aftermath.

Then, in season 2, we’ll see the pair trying to perfect their routine for Nationals. That’s what I’m hoping for anyway!

The other big moment of the season finale was, obviously, Carol hitting Dr. Parker in the head with a bat. She, then, calls the police. We don’t know, though, if she is reporting herself for hitting Dr. Parker with the bat, if she is calling the police to report what Dr. Parker did to Serena, or if it’s a matter of both.

Right now, the writers can go any way they want, really, but whichever way they pick will shape this story moving forward.

We’ll let you know more about Spinning Out season 2 when we find out! Share your predictions with us in the comments!