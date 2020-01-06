spinning-out-season-2:-netflix-renewal-status-and-release-date

Spinning Out – Copyright. Just a Second

Kick-starting the new year with a bang, figure skating drama Spinning Out was a welcome addition to the Netflix library. After a great first season, many subscribers will be wondering if Spinning Out has been renewed by Netflix and when we can expect to see the second season. We’re still waiting on news of renewal but we’ll keep you firmly up to date with all the latest news for the second season of Spinning Out.

Spinning Out is a Netflix Original drama series created by Samantha Stratton. Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) is the lead actress of the series, but American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts will originally cast as Kat Baker. While we’ll never know how Roberts would have performed, Scodelario was the perfect replacement, giving the audience a very compelling audience as the struggling figure skater.

After suffering a serious injury that threatened to end her career as a figure skater, Kat Baker seizes the opportunity to get her career back on track when she is partnered with a talented bad-boy skater, Justin Davis. As she faces adversity on and off the ice-rink, Kat struggles with her family’s history of mental illness, as she keeps hidden her bipolar-disorder from her partner, worrying that her own history with mental health will derail her hope for Olympic glory.

Has Netflix renewed Spinning Out for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 06/01/2020)

As one of the first Originals to arrive in 2020, it’s still too early for Netflix to decide upon the future of Spinning Out. The speed of renewal varies from show to show and is mostly dictated by its popularity. Spinning Out is in its debut season and has already shown signs of growing popularity amongst subscribers, therefore, we’re expecting to see news on the renewal of Spinning Out soon.

Does the story need a second season?

There are many unanswered questions that the second season will need to answer. If the series were to end with so many unanswered questions would be highly disappointing.

*Spoilers for the first season of Spinning Out*

We expected to see the routine of Kat and Justin in the finale of the first season, but we’ll have to wait to see them in action for the second season. A lot is riding on their performance as Kat has her eyes firmly set on earning a place in the Olympics. If the performance were to go awry, that would completely derail her plans and her career.

The pressure will mount even high if Kat and Justin win the regional competition, but the pressure will mount ever higher thanks to the actions taken by her mother Carol in the finale. After it’s revealed that Kat’s younger sister Serena is the victim of grooming by Dr. Parker, Carol, rightfully angered by Dr. Parker’s sexual assault of her youngest daughter took matters into her own hands during a flash-forward by wrapping a baseball bat around his head. While many parents may have done the same as Carol, her bipolar disorder may land her in psychiatric care or prison, leaving Kat to look after her younger sister.

Plenty more happened in the climactic finale that fans can’t wait to see resolved in season 2.

“How can I help to get Spinning Out a second season?”

If you’re craving a second season of Spinning Out the best way to ensure this happens to bang the drum on social media to your friends, family, and anyone who will listen on the internet.

Multiple rewatches will also help immensely.

As Netflix hasn’t marketed the series to the best of its ability, it’s up to you the fans to help promote the series.

Have you started watching Spinning Out yet?! ⛸ #netflix #spinningoutnetflix pic.twitter.com/jfTsNpiUQz — Willow Shields (@WillowShields) January 2, 2020

Spinning out has caused quite a stir online, with many subscribers tuning in to watch the ice-skating drama.

Here are some of the initial reactions online:

This new show on Netflix called Spinning Out is about a bipolar figure skater and wow…I’ve never seen a more real, accurate and raw representation of the toxic mother-eldest daughter dynamic before. This show hitting my mommy issues DEEEPPP. pic.twitter.com/2QpEvDYWtw — (@cartierbIade) January 2, 2020

Ok y’all spinning out on netflix is super good i’m not even exaggerating pls pls pls go stream it now pic.twitter.com/6lalkrz5rC — aesthetics babe (@cathastrophicc) January 2, 2020

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: everyone needs to watch “Spinning Out” on Netflix so I’m guareenteed to get a season 2. Thank you kindly in advance. — jastastic (@jazzie_lew) January 2, 2020

Assuming that Netflix renews Spinning Out for a second season, fans could expect to see a second season in the first quarter of 2021.

Any potential Q1 release date in 2021 is entirely dependant on when production would begin for the second season. Filming for the first season began on January 28th, 2019 and concluded on May 16th, 2019. If filming for the second season can start sometime in the next few months, fans could see an early 2021 release date that they will be craving for.

The only potential scheduling conflict is with supporting actress Willow Shields who portrays Serena Baker in Spinning Out. Shields is scheduled to star in a lead role for the thriller A Fall From Grace, but no filming dates have been confirmed at this time.

Potential Release Date: Q1 2020

Would you like to see another season of Spinning Out? Let us know in the comments below!