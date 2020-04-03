“spinning-out”-is-cancelled-permanently-or-“season-2”-is-in-plan???-the-updates-are-here!!!

Netflix series Spinning out ended its first season with an edge of the seat cliffhanger. Many rumors have spread, raising doubts about the possibility of renewal. Well, the rumors have been proved to be true.The American web series first came out this year. Spinning out season one began it’s run on January 1, 2020. Owing to the wide popularity and reach the digital streaming series has, the series had a fair number of viewers. The series revolves around the life of a young ice skater. Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) is a talented ice skater who was forced out of skating due to a serious injury. This affected her already jeopardized life quite a bit more. The injury affected her life and career to a certain extent.But now, she is offered an opportunity to rise from the ashes. She now has a chance to restart her career. Her family issues, which once took a toll on her life, have to be slashed aside for her to come back. She hides the history of mental issues that run in their family. The rest of the series concentrates on her recovery and her rise as a top-notch skater. It also takes us to her family and also into her love life and her interest’s family.The series opened up to average reviews. But, given the ending of the first season, everyone expected a renewal. On February 19, 2020, Netflix announced that the show was canceled. This shocked viewers. But, many shows are being canceled by Netflix. This includes the series OA, which had a wider fanbase and good reviews. We don’t know the exact reasons for these cancellations. There is a chance for the decision to be reversed, but there is an even higher chance that Netflix is focusing more on quality rather than quantity.