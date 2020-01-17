spinach-and-parsley-soda-bread-recipe

Soda bread is beautifully quick and simple to make, and provides instant gratification. Toasted and slathered in salted butter, soda bread is comforting and wholesome, particularly when served with a warming bowl of soup.
Think of this recipe as a template: the ingredients can be easily swapped and substituted. Try rocket, watercress or wild garlic to replace spinach and parsley.
Prep time: 8 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Contents
MAKES
One loaf
INGREDIENTS
- 450g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 150ml whole milk, plus extra for brushing
- 150g yogurt
- 2 cloves garlic
- 50g spinach
- 50g bunch parsley
- 70g Parmesan, finely grated
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4.
- Place all of the ingredients, except for the garlic, spinach, parsley and cheese, into a large bowl and add a big pinch of salt.
- Chop the garlic finely then place in a food processor with the spinach and parsley. Blitz on a high speed until finely chopped, about 45 seconds.
- Tip into the bowl and add 50g of the Parmesan. Roughly knead to combine.
- Lightly flour your work surface and a baking tray. Tip the dough out onto the surface and knead a little more or until just combined. This won’t take much longer than a minute.
- Shape however you fancy (I like a traditional crossed round – slash the dough with a sharp knife – or oval loaf), then transfer to the baking tray. Brush a little milk all over the top then sprinkle with the remaining grated cheese. This will give it a lovely golden crust.
- Bake for roughly 30 minutes, or until the bread sounds hollow when tapped underneath. Allow to cool fully before slicing.