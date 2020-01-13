Home NEWS SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai Due To Tech Problem

SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai Due To Tech Problem

The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. All passengers are safe.

A SpiceJet plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at Chennai airport today (Represenational)

New Delhi:

A SpiceJet plane today made an emergency landing at Chennai airport because of a technical problem. The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

All passengers are safe.

Chennai Airport SpiceJet Varanasi Uttar Pradesh

