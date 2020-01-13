spicejet-plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-chennai-due-to-tech-problem

The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. All passengers are safe.
A SpiceJet plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at Chennai airport today (Represenational)
A SpiceJet plane today made an emergency landing at Chennai airport because of a technical problem. The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.
All passengers are safe.
