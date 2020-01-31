sperm-whale-spotted-in-thames-estuary-as-experts-fear-for-its-life

The latest headlines in your inbox

A large sperm whale has been spotted in the Thames Estuary, with experts fearing for its life amid dropping tides.

The huge mammal, which is believed to be around 50ft long, was first sighted off the coast of Whitstable, Kent, at 11.45am this morning by a member of the public.

At first the whale was thought to be a minke or possibly a humpback, but photos soon revealed it was more likely to be a sperm whale, a spokesperson for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) wrote in a Facebook post.

It was later seen in a tidal channel of the estuary called The Swale, sparking further concerns for its wellbeing. The deep water species is not usually found around the UK and is ill-equipped to survive in shallow waters.

A spokesman for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the whale was “moving slightly” and medics were continuing to monitor its progress and behaviour.

However, he added: “With the tide now dropping hopes for the animal finding its way back out to deep water are fading.”

Beluga Whale in the Thames- In pictures

It is not the first time a whale has swum into Thames waters.

Benny the beluga shot to local stardom when he appeared in Gravesend, Kent, in September 2018.

He was regularly seen between September and November that year, but it’s understood he made his way back out of the estuary in January 2019.

Sadly a humpback whale which was seen swimming in the Thames in October was found dead on mudflats near Greenhithe a few days later.