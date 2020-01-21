spenser-confidential-trailer:-mark-wahlberg-reunites-with-director-peter-berg-for-netflix-action-comedy

After Deepwater Horizon, Patriot’s Day, and Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg have collaborated again for Spenser Confidential, an action thriller with just a hint of comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film’s trailer debuted on a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Mark Wahlberg in a still from Spenser Confidential. Image from YouTube

Wahlberg plays a former cop Spenser, who is attacked by his fellow inmates on the last day of his time in prison. Being the hero, he effortlessly fights back and next we see is him walking about the prison gates and meeting his old mentor Henry (Alan Arkin). They then visit Spenser’s ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), who tells him: “Five years ago, you got yourself sent to prison. What was I supposed to do? Wait?” However, its soon revealed that she is still in love with him.

Henry also gives him a room to stay which he has to share with Hawk (Winston Duke). Resistant to this idea at first, they soon form a bond after Hawk rescues him from a rogue attack in a restaurant.

Spenser believes he was framed by a group of corrupt cops and politicians, when he was trying to take them down. When his former colleagues are murdered, Spenser along with his ex girlfriend Cissy and Hawk try to investigates and expose the perpetrators.

Here is the trailer

Mark Wahlberg Winston Duke Spenser Confidential pic.twitter.com/hkRHChlyvF — Netflix US (@netflix) January 20, 2020

The cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, Post Malone and Colleen Camp. IndieWire mentions that the film is based on Wonderland by Ace Atkins, on the Spenser character created by Robert B Parker. The character was first played onsreen by Robert Ulrich in an ’80s ABC show called Spenser: For Hire.

Netflix will premiere Spenser Confidential on 6 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 13: 04: 53 IST