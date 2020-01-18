‘speedo-mick’-traipses-across-britain-half-naked-for-charity

January 18, 2020 | 6: 50pm

Michael Cullen is seen at Goodison Park before the Liverpool-Everton game on January 5. Reuters

A man dubbed “Speedo Mick” — dressed only in a small blue Speedo, a hat and a scarf from the English Premier League club Everton — is braving freezing temperatures to walk the length of mainland Britain for charity.

Michael Cullen is traversing the 1,000 miles from John O’Groats at the top of Scotland to Land’s End at the bottom of England to raise money for Leave the Light On, a charity that “provides opportunities and helps adults and children grow in confidence and self-esteem.”

Last week, he wandered through Liverpool and stopped off at the Everton soccer field — racing across the pitch. It was there that doctors advised him to take a brief break to help heal a calf-injury before he continues on through London to Land’s End.

According to Yahoo, “Cullen hopes to raise £100,000 for his walk and 500 miles through his epic journey he’s already raised £88,000, according to his GoFundMe page.”