spectrum-health-closes-screening-tents-sunday-due-to-high-winds

by: Emily Schuitema, WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 12: 19 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 12: 19 PM EDT

A March 18, 2020 photo shows a COVID-19 screening tent just outside the emergency room entrance at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health shut down its COVID-19 screening tents Sunday as potentially strong winds sweep through the area.

Spectrum Health spokeswoman Sue Krieger says all of the tents will not be staffed Sunday based on weather predictions. She anticipates the screening tents will reopen Monday morning.

In the meantime, anyone with serious symptoms is encouraged to go to the emergency room or call Spectrum Health’s hotline at 616.391.2380.

Krieger says Spectrum Health was in constant contact with the National Weather Service for three days before making the decision to close the tents. The NWS advised the high winds could cause issues with temporary structures supporting the pandemic response.