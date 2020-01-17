specialist-expects-harry-kane-to-be-fit-for-tottenham-by-mid-april

Harry Kane could return to light training in nine weeks time and is still expected to be available to play for Tottenham Hotspur by the middle of April.
The Tottenham striker underwent a proximal hamstring re-attachment operation last weekend at the hands of Professor Fares Haddad who is the number one expert for this type of surgery.
There have been claims that Kane could be out for as long as six months, and miss Euro 2020, after tearing his hamstring in Spurs’ New Year’s Day defeat away to Southampton.
Earlier this week Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho also raised doubts that the striker will play for Kane again this season.
The operation, which took place at the Princess Grace Hospital in London, was a complete success and Kane is determined to put in the work he needs to do to recover as quickly as possible.
Michael Davison, head of international at Isokinetic Medical Group and a sports medicine specialist, told Telegraph Sport that Kane’s surgery could not have been undertaken in better hands and said that the time frame originally given by Spurs for his return remains “realistic”.
Davison added: “He firstly chose one of the best surgeons in the world for this particularly operation. No-one else in Europe does more of these operations that Fares Haddad.
“Of course there is always a small risk of post-op complications, and the first four weeks can be quite tiresome in the brace but thereafter it should be a relatively straightforward rehab process moving through the standard phases and utilising the gym and pool.
“I would expect him to be able to return to pitch based work around 10 to 12 weeks (after the operation), and be available for selection by 14 weeks post operative.”
Davison did warn that Kane will have to be managed carefully for Spurs final games of the season – he would return for a maximum of five Premier League matches – with a limited number of minutes of the pitch. The club will also have to work his “biomechanics” and on strengthening his hamstrings to prevent re-injury. But Kane should certainly be back for England for Euro 2020 and in time for the warm-up matches before the tournament which will be a relief to Gareth Southgate.