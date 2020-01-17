specialist-expects-harry-kane-to-be-fit-for-tottenham-by-mid-april

Harry Kane could return to light training in nine weeks time and is still expected to be available to play for Tottenham Hotspur by the middle of April.

The Tottenham striker underwent a proximal hamstring re-attachment operation last weekend at the hands of Professor Fares Haddad who is the number one expert for this type of surgery.

There have been claims that Kane could be out for as long as six months, and miss Euro 2020, after tearing his hamstring in Spurs’ New Year’s Day defeat away to Southampton.

Earlier this week Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho also raised doubts that the striker will play for Kane again this season.

The operation, which took place at the Princess Grace Hospital in London, was a complete success and Kane is determined to put in the work he needs to do to recover as quickly as possible.