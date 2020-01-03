Home NEWS Sparkling rhubarb cocktail recipe

Sparkling rhubarb cocktail recipe

By
Mary Smith
-
8
0
sparkling-rhubarb-cocktail-recipe

Make the rhubarb syrup the day before and decant into a pretty glass jug, alongside a bottle of chilled sparkling wine on a tray with glasses. I like to set this up on a table with flowers to create a lovely occasion.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

MAKES

Eight

INGREDIENTS

  • 750g rhubarb, trimmed and chopped
  • 150g caster sugar
  • Grated zest and juice of 1 orange
  • Chilled sparkling wine, to top up

METHOD

  1. To make the rhubarb syrup, place the rhubarb, sugar and orange zest and juice in a saucepan and add a splash of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer gently, uncovered, for 10–15 minutes until the rhubarb is very soft.
  2. Strain the syrup through a fine sieve into a jug, pressing the rhubarb to extract all the juice, then leave to cool.
  3. Pour a little of the rhubarb syrup into each glass and top up with chilled sparkling wine.

Recipe from Clodagh’s Suppers by Clodagh McKenna (Kyle Books, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here