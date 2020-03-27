Spanx Just Dropped a Surprise Flash Sale You Can Shop All Weekend

Social distancing has really shaken up what getting ready looks like on the day to day. We’re doing face masks while on conference calls, kicking back in celeb-inspired sweats, and becoming more innovative as we navigate the new guard of WFH fits. It should come as no surprise that Chrissy Teigen is one of the celebs on this creative forefront, thanks to her recent choice in quarantine wear.

Our Twitter fave took to her stream-of-consciousness feed to share what she’s been wearing around the house lately: Spanx as pants. While we’ve never thought of wearing body-shaping shorts as a standalone look all their own, there’s really never been a better time to experiment. And since the celeb-loved brand just launched a surprise weekend flash sale, there’s really never been a better time. 

Now through Sunday, the foremother of shapewear is running a sale with up to 50 percent off some of its best-selling items across lingerie, shapewear, activewear, and more. Its Hollywood-approved Bra-llelujah! bra is just one of the items you can snag savings on and so are its cult-fave faux leather leggings, of which Lizzo is a fan. 

Even if your WFH looks a whole lot like the same thing Monday through Friday, taking advantage of this Spanx flash sale and stocking up on essentials — and lacier not-so-essentials — is one way to channel Chrissy Teigen’s energy. And really, isn’t that what we always aspire to, but especially right now? I think yes. 
Keep scrolling to shop some of the best-sellers included in the Spanx flash sale, which you can shop now through Sunday. 

Supportive Lace Bralette 

Shop now: $24 (Originally $48); spanx.com

Spotlight on Lace Brief 

Shop now: $19 (Originally $38); spanx.com

Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra

Shop now: $48 (Originally $68); spanx.com

Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty 

Shop now: $17 (Originally $24); spanx.com

Undie-tectable Four Play Wireless Bra

Shop now: $34 (Originally $48); spanx.com

Spotlight on Lace High-Waisted Brief 

Shop now: $32 (Originally $64); spanx.com

Spotlight on Lace Bodysuit

Shop now: $37 (Originally $74); spanx.com

