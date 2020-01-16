spanish-original-series-‘you-cannot-hide’:-netflix-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-trailer

You Cannot Hide – Telemundo International Studios

Spanish-language dramas on Netflix have become increasingly popular thanks to the excellent crime series Money Heist. To whet your appetite before the fourth season of Money Heist is the crime-drama series You Cannot Hide. We have everything you need to know about You Cannot Hide, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

You Cannot Hide is an upcoming Netflix Original Spanish-language series created by Marcos Santana. The series is directed by Alejandro Banazzo, who previously directed episodes of Money Heist and Victim Number 8.

The first season of You Cannot Hide will be coming to Netflix on the 24th of January, 2020.

You Cannot Hide has already been broadcast in Spain, and ran from the 30th of September to the 11th of October.

Will, You Cannot Hide be available to stream in my region?

Netflix has licensed the series for the worldwide release as an Original. Despite the series being broadcast already to the Spanish speaking regions, You Cannot Hide will be coming to Mexico and Spain.

You Cannot Hide promotional poster – Copyright. Telemundo International Studios

What is the plot of You Cannot Hide?

The following synopsis for You Cannot Hide has been provided on IMDb:

Following the lives of a nurse who is trying to rebuild her life, a former policeman turned into a hit-man, a photographer obsessed with death, a politician with forbidden relationships and a group of idealistic friends.

Who are the cast members of You Cannot Hide?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in You Cannot Hide:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Monica Blanca Soto La vida blanca | Divina confusion | Eva Luna Daniel Eduardo Noriega The Last Stand | Vantage Point | Thesis Alex Ivan Sanchez Backseat Fighter | Hospital Central | El autentico Rodrigo Leal Inspectora Urrutia Maribel Verdu Pan’s Labyrinth | Y Tu Mama Tambien | Snow White Natalia Samantha Siqueiros Vikki RPM | Lady of Steel | Along Came Love Alberto Torres Peter Vives The Time in Between | Dark Empire – Rise of the Antichrist | Perfidious Eli Patricia Guirado *Debuted in You Cannot Hide* Velasco Jorge Bosch Los lobos de Washington | Cinco metros cuadrados | Periodistas El Comisario Pere Ponce Amo tu cama rica | Alegre ma ton troppe | The Ministry of Time Humberto Juan Caballero Tierra de lobos | Hospital Central | Servir y proteger Gabriel Jordi Planas La Riera | Presunto culpable | Grand Hotel

Where was You Cannot Hide filmed?

Filming took place in Madrid, Spain across 12 weeks. In total it was reported that the series had a budget of €5 million.

Will You Cannot Hide be available to stream in 4K?

Unfortunately, it looks like You Cannot Hide won’t be available to stream in 4K. The series will be available to stream in full 1080i HD.

What is the episode count for You Cannot Hide?

The first season has a total of ten episodes. All ten episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Has Netflix released a trailer for You Cannot Hide?

Netflix hasn’t released its own trailer for You Cannot Hide, but a trailer from the Spanish network Telemundo is available.

Are you excited for the release of You Cannot Hide? Let us know in the comments below!