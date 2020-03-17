Spanish football coach dies from coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken its first victim in the sports world according to reports from Spain.

Football coach Francisco Garcia died from COVID-19 while suffering leukemia, Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy reported.

The 21-year-old was manager of the Malaga-based Atletico Portada Alta football club’s youth team.

Garcia was reportedly only informed of having cancer after being tested for COVID-19 having presented symptoms of the virus including “severe respiratory problems”.

His pre-existing health conditions made him more vulnerable to the new virus which has caused a global pandemic, and is usually most dangerous to the elderly.

“He was admitted on suspicion of coronavirus. The tests revealed, in addition to the positive in this disease, a very aggressive leukemia,” the report claimed.

“Very good boy and a very good coach,” club president Pepe Bueno told the newspaper of Garcia.

“We are still in a state of shock.

“They called me at 7pm on Sunday saying that he was stabilised after they had admitted him on Friday. And an hour later… of the coronavirus and a bad thing… I do not believe it.

“It seems impossible to me.”

Francisco Garcia (Malaga Hoy)

He is the fifth person in the province to die from the coronavirus.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately,” the club said in a statement.

“Now what do we do without you, Francis?

“How are we going to continue conquering … in the league? We don’t know how, but we will surely do it for you.

“We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Until forever.”