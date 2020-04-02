🔥Spain's coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 after biggest jump in a single day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Coronavirus-linked deaths have topped 10,000 in Spain after 950 died in 24 hours – the country’s biggest daily jump since the outbreak began.

Spain’s death toll is second only to Italy, where more than 13,000 people have died after contracting the virus.

Like many other countries, Spain has been on lockdown for several weeks to try to slow the spread of the virus.

And there have been signs that the quarantine may be having an effect.

Around 110,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Spain, below only the US and Italy.

But the number of new cases increased by just over 8,000 in the last 24 hours, a lower increase in terms of percentage.

Spanish health minister Salvador Ella said that Spain was in the “stabilisation phase” on Wednesday.

But Fernando Simón, a senior epidemiologist for the Spanish Government, warned that the days ahead would be the hardest for Spanish doctors and nurses.

There have been more than 940,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world since the start of the outbreak.

Nearly 48,000 people have died after testing positive for the virus.