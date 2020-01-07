spain-forms-coalition-after-nine-months-without-government-in-tight-vote

After nine months without a functioning government, Spain’s parliament has given the green light to a Left-wing coalition under Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, thanks to the slimmest of majorities and the abstention of a Catalan pro-independence party.

Mr Sánchez, who has agreed to govern with the hard-Left Podemos party, won the confidence of Congress with 167 votes in favour and 165 against, with political opponents from the Right describing the prime minister’s coalition of forces as illegitimate.

“Today a time of moderation, progress and hope is born,” Mr Sánchez said shortly after winning the confidence vote.

But the closeness of the result and the complex nature of Spain’s fragmented political system means there is no guarantee that the Socialist-Podemos government will achieve stability, after four elections in the past four years.

“Now it is time to work,” said Gabriel Rufián of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), whose 13 members of Congress agreed to abstain only after Mr Sánchez’s Socialist (PSOE) party agreed to launch a negotiation process between the governments of Spain and Catalonia.

It has an open agenda that will include demands for a self-determination referendum in the breakaway region.