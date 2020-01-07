spain-forms-coalition-after-nine-months-without-government-in-tight-vote

After nine months without a functioning government, Spain’s parliament has given the green light to a Left-wing coalition under Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, thanks to the slimmest of majorities and the abstention of a Catalan pro-independence party.
Mr Sánchez, who has agreed to govern with the hard-Left Podemos party, won the confidence of Congress with 167 votes in favour and 165 against, with political opponents from the Right describing the prime minister’s coalition of forces as illegitimate.
“Today a time of moderation, progress and hope is born,” Mr Sánchez said shortly after winning the confidence vote.
But the closeness of the result and the complex nature of Spain’s fragmented political system means there is no guarantee that the Socialist-Podemos government will achieve stability, after four elections in the past four years.
“Now it is time to work,” said Gabriel Rufián of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), whose 13 members of Congress agreed to abstain only after Mr Sánchez’s Socialist (PSOE) party agreed to launch a negotiation process between the governments of Spain and Catalonia.
It has an open agenda that will include demands for a self-determination referendum in the breakaway region.
ERC leader Oriol Junqueras is currently serving a 13-year jail sentence for sedition and misuse of public funds owing to the role he played as Catalan deputy president in an unlawful referendum and declaration of independence by Catalonia’s parliament in 2017.
But Mr Junqueras sanctioned support for Mr Sánchez’s government in exchange for talks due to start this month, with the ERC finally making its mind up after the Solicitor General’s Office, the state legal service, revealed that it supported
Mr Junqueras’ plea to be released from prison to take up his seat as an MEP.
Speaking in the second of two fiery debates in the past four days, the leader of Spain’s main conservative opposition Popular Party, Pablo Casado, accused Mr Sánchez of forming a “government against the state”.
“Now you have a problem,” Mr Casado told Mr Sánchez. “If you deliver for your anti-system partners, you will break Spain. If you don’t, they will kick you out onto the street.”
Vox, the hard-Right party that has gone from zero representation to become Spain’s third-biggest force in the past year, went yet further in its criticism of the fact that the Left-wing coalition had required the abstention of both ERC and Bildu, the heir of the political wing of the now-defunct Basque terrorist organisation Eta.
“Mr Sánchez is going to preside, or co-preside more precisely, an illegitimate government,” said Vox leader Santiago Abascal, announcing demonstrations across the country against the new administration.
The only moment of unity in Congress was the applause for Podemos’s Aina Vidal, who had missed Sunday’s first confidence vote in which an absolute majority was required because she has cancer.
Just over a year ago Mr Sánchez was forced to call the first of two elections in 2019 after Catalan separatist parties had withdrawn their support for his minority government.
Mr Sánchez won the election in April but PSOE and Podemos failed to agree terms for a coalition, and the Socialist leader appeared to believe that he could achieve a better result in November.
In fact PSOE lost seats to win with 120 out of 350 in Congress.
Mr Sánchez is expected to name several members of Podemos in his cabinet, including party leader Pablo Iglesias as one of three deputy prime ministers, as well as the first Communist Party ministers since Spain’s Second Republic in the 1930s.
The policy agreement between PSOE and Podemos includes tax hikes for the wealthy and businesses, and boosts to the country’s minimum wage and investment in health and education.