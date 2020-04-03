🔥Spain coronavirus deaths relent for first time in a week, rising by 932🔥

The coronavirus death toll in Spain has risen again by 932 overnight.

The country is the second-worst hit for deaths, experiencing 10,935 since the pandemic broke out.

But the rise is the slowest since a surge in the last week began, following Thursday’s record rise of 950.

Confirmed cases hit 117,710 on Friday morning, Spain’s health ministry said, a jump of 7,500 in one day.

The Mediterranean nation, which has been on lockdown since mid-March with most businesses shut and outings banned, has seen a record 900,000 jobs lost in the last month due to the crisis.

Globally, confirmed coronavirus infections have now passed one million.

