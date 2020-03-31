spadikam-turns-25:-the-mohanlal-starrer-to-re-release-in-4k-format!

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 6: 15 [IST]

Spadikam, the action drama film that featured Mohanlal in the lead role, has been considered as a cult-classic. The complete actor portrayed the character Aadu Thoma, which is unarguably one of the most celebrated characters of his career in the movie. Spadikam completed the 25th year of its release on March 30, 2020. As per the latest reports, the makers are now planning to re-release the Mohanlal starrer in 4K format for the new generation audiences, as a part of the 25th year celebrations. Bhadran, the senior filmmaker who helmed Spadikam officially announced the exciting news through his social media pages recently. Director Bhadran also surprised the audiences by revealing the re-release first look poster of the Mohanlal movie through his pages. Reportedly, the makers were initially planning to re-release Spadikam on its 25th anniversary. But they canceled the plans later as the country is currently observing all India lockdown due to the coronavirus scare. However, the director has confirmed that Spadikam will hit the theaters once again after the fight against coronavirus comes to an end. As per the reports, the team is planning to release Mohanlal’s character poster from the movie on the complete actor’s 60th birthday, which is on May 21, 2020. The project will be distributed by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas. Spadikam revolves around the life of Aadu Thoma aka Thomas Chacko, a brilliant student who turns into a village goon due to circumstances. Mohanlal, who received extremely positive reviews for his portrayal of Aadu Thoma, had won the Best Actor Award at the Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South of 1995 for his performance in the movie. The movie had featured some highly talented actors in its star cast including Thilakan, KPAC Lalitha, Bahadhur, Nedumudi Venu, Rajan P Dev, N F Varghese, Bheeman Raghu, Spadikam George, Maniyanpilla Raju, and so on. Spadikam was produced by R Mohan, for Shogun Films.