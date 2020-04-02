🔥Southwest Airlines to apply for aid with U.S. Treasury after demand craters🔥

Southwest Airlines Co. said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid related to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The aid could be in form of grants that could boost liquidity and provide job security for its employees from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2020, Southwest said.The company also drew down $2.33 billion in credit, as airlines move to shore up liquidity during the outbreak, a regulatory filing showed.  Southwest is the dominant passenger carrier serving St. Louis. The airline, which typically has more than 100 daily departures at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, this week announced it was cutting its schedule to fewer than 60 departures beginning May 1.

The airline said will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels.

