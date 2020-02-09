southwark-hit-and-run:-man,-27,-fighting-for-life-after-car-and-motorcycle-collide

A 27-year-old man is fighting for life after a hit-and-run in Southwark in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to reports of a motorcycle and car crash in Southwark Street at around 3.40am.

The car did not stop at the scene, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was taken to an east London hospital and his condition is life threatening.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Road closures were put in place following the collision.

Anyone with information, images or dash cam footage is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 1221/9 Feb.