Southampton won't follow Liverpool's lead despite FA Cup replay frustration

Ralph Hasenhuttl may be frustrated by the timing of Southampton’s FA Cup replay against Tottenham, but has no intention of following Jurgen Klopp’s controversial example.

The Saints fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with Spurs at St Mary’s last month – but their reward is a replay that eats into the Premier League winter break.

Southampton’s impressive Premier League form has seen them climb clear of the relegation zone, meaning Hasenhuttl has breathing space to go all out in the cup to try and win a place in the last 16 against Norwich.

As for Liverpool, the Premier League leaders will be without manager Klopp and their first-team players against Shrewsbury tonight.

Klopp decided to “respect” the winter break, and Liverpool’s Under-23s boss Neil Critchley will oversee a young squad at Anfield.

In Pictures | Shrewsbury vs Liverpool | 26/01/2019

Hasenhuttl has suggested that in future, the winter break should be free of replays – but for now, he will not be reverting to a youth side.

“It’s not the best but we have to accept it,” he said. “For us it’s not as hard as teams playing in the Champions League and continuing playing three games a week all season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“But we didn’t fight for 90 minutes with Tottenham at home to then go there with another 23. It’s a very big game for us and that’s why we are taking it seriously.”

Regarding the cup’s impact on the winter break, Hasenhuttl said: “My personal opinion is I’m not a friend of these replays, first because it minimises the chances of the smaller teams to maybe make these big miracles and go through to the next round.

“The second thing is the schedule. We were all accepting that we would have this replay in the winter break.

“Maybe next year we should think about if it is really necessary to make it exactly in this week.

“This is something we must think about maybe that doesn’t make sense, because we speak about a winter break and there is no winter break.”

Hasenhuttl knows opposite number Jose Mourinho will also be taking the replay seriously as it offers Spurs their best chance of a trophy this season.

In Pictures | Southampton vs Tottenham | 25/01/2020

“Even if they rotate they have so much quality in the squad,” he said. “We’re expecting the best possible team from them.

“Also they are looking to get a trophy this season and it’s probably the best way for Tottenham to get one. They will do everything to get into the next round, but so will we.”

Additional reporting by PA.