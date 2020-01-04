southampton-teenagers-will-smallbone-and-jake-vokins-score-on-debuts-as-huddersfield-are-dumped-out-of-fa-cup

Debut goals for 19 year-olds Will Smallbone and Jake Vokins ensured Southampton’s safe passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Basingstoke-born Republic of Ireland Under-19 Smallbone scored at the start of the second half and left-back Vokins at the end of it as Southampton ​stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

There were 10 Southampton changes, three from Huddersfield but little action in the first half of this third-round tie.

Huddersfield’s defensive formation worked to nullify the Premier League side for the most part and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were unable to show the intensity that as just earned them impressive victories over Chelsea and Tottenham.

The home team looked the more likely to breakthrough. Che Adams, still looking for his first goal for the club, shot low to the near post but his effort was comfortably saved.

Fraiser Campbell ploughed a lone furrow for Danny Cowley’s side and had a chance when Jannik Vestergaard lost possession but he fired wastefully wide.

Southampton had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time as Smallbone cleverly touched the ball to Shane Long to convert. VAR then intervened in an extremely marginal decision and the goal was disallowed.