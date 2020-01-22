south-western-railway-latest-train-firm-on-brink-of-being-nationalised

South Western Railway (SWR) could go under because its financial situation is ‘not sustainable’, the Transport Secretary has revealed.

Grant Shapps said the struggling company’s recent financial statements suggest ‘the franchise is not sustainable in the long term’.

It opens up the possibility that the network, which connects southern England to London, could be put back into public ownership.

Mr Shapps blamed poor punctuality and reliability, combined with slower revenue growth, for the operator performing ‘significantly below expectation’ since August 2017, when the franchise began.

He did not rule out nationalisation and added that SWR have ‘not yet failed to meet their financial commitments’ – warning that the Department for Transport (DfT) ‘must prepare suitable contingency measures’.

The potential options include issuing a new short-term contract to SWR’s owners – FirstGroup and Hong Kong’s MTR – or transferring the operation of trains to public sector body the Operator of Last Resort.

Industry figures show that, between December 8 and January 4, the proportion of scheduled train stops made within one minute of the timetable by SWR was 55%, compared with the average across Britain of 62%.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on SWR have staged a series of strikes stretching back more than two years in a dispute over guards on trains, which has caused travel misery for passengers.

The latest strikes lasted throughout December and into New Year’s Day, leading to cancellations and delays.

The RMT has recently launched a fresh ballot of its members on continuing with industrial action.

The dire situation at SWR follows a series of problems on Britain’s rail network, following the failure of several high-profile rail contracts.

Earlier this month, Mr Shapps said Northern Rail would be stripped of its franchise.

Commuters nationwide complain that they have also faced years of poor service and problems with strikes.

An independent review into how Britain’s privatised rail network should be run in future – headed by former British Airways CEO Keith Williams – is due in the coming weeks.

During the general election campaign, Labour proposed nationalising the railways, which polls suggest would be a popular policy.

In their manifesto, the governing Conservative party wrote: ‘The railways need accountability, not nationalisation.

‘So we will end the complicated franchising model and create a simpler, more effective rail system, including giving metro mayors control over services in their areas.’

The DfT said the changes would ‘not impact on the railway’s day-to-day operations.’

SWR have been contacted for comment.