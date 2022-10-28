South Korea denies providing weapons to Ukraine after Putin threatens to break bilateral relations

South Korea denies providing weapons to Ukraine after Putin’s accusations that he threatened to break bilateral relations

MADRID, Oct. 28 (Moose Gazette) –

The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, denied this Friday that Seoul had provided weapons to Ukraine, after his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, warned about the negative consequences for relations between the two countries in the event that Yoon would have approved the shipment of military material to kyiv.

“We have provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine, in solidarity with the international community, but never lethal weapons or anything like that,” Yoon answered in questions from journalists, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Thus, Yoon has clarified that Seoul has sent bulletproof vests, helmets, tents, blankets and other medical supplies, since the invasion by Russian troops of Ukraine began.

“In any case, it is a question of our sovereignty, and I would like them to overcome that we are trying to maintain good and peaceful relations with all the countries of the world, including Russia,” the South Korean president clarified.

Russian media reported on Thursday that Putin knew that South Korea had decided to supply Ukraine with arms and ammunition, a move by which Seoul would “destroy the relationship” with Moscow, he said at an international meeting with Russian experts in the Russian capital. .

“Now we have learned that the Republic of Korea has made a decision to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. This will destroy our relations,” Putin warned, according to the TASS agency.

The Russian head of state, however, described relations with the South Korean administration as “friendly.”