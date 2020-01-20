south-india-gets-first-squadron-of-sukhoi-su-30-mki-fighter-jets

The 222 Squadron will initially have five to six Sukhoi SU-30MKI fighter jets

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu:

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today inducted South India’s first squadron of multirole Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The squadron will be based at the Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur and will provide the country with a new lethal weapons platform that will fulfil both aerial and maritime roles and guard the Indian Ocean region (IOR).

The Sukhoi-30MKI has a range of around 1,200 kilometres and the BrahMos a range of around 300 kilometres, meaning the newly raised squadron will be able to strike at targets deep in the IOR. The squadron will initially have between five and six jets before scaling up to the full complement of 18.

“The Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which is a central maritime spread bordering three continents, has an important role to play in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The IAF is an intrinsically strategic force and is all set to extend the reach into the vast IOR,” Air Marshal Amit Tiwari said last week, adding that this will be the IAF’s second front-line fighter jet squadron to be based in the south.

In a dramatic video shared by news agency ANI, one of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets can be seen slowly taxiing through two crossed streams of a water salute.

“The Thiruvananthapuram Air Force airbase will play a crucial role… expansion plans here are on the anvil and additional land is being acquired, next to the present base. We expect to complete the expansion in around four year’s time,” the Air Marshal, who is Air Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, added.

The 222 Squadron that will house the Sukhoi-30MKIs is also known as the ‘Tigersharks’ and was first raised at the IAF’s Ambala station in Haryana in September 1969, with Sukhoi Su-7s – a swept-wing fighter jet.

In July 1971 the squadron moved to the Air Force station in Punjab’s Halwara and took part in the 1971 war with Pakistan. It was recognized for its efforts and awarded one Mahavir Chakra, three Vir Chakras and three Vayu Sena medals.

In December 1985, the ‘Tigersharks’ were the first squadron to be equipped with MiG-27s.

The squadron was officially decommissioned in 2011.

