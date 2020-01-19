south-africa-vs-england,-third-test-day-four:-live-score-and-latest-updates

England are on top and leading by 291 runs with four South African wickets to take this morning but it should have been even better had they held one of the four chances offered to first slip, first by Anrich Nortje and then the three, more difficult opportunities, given by Quinton de Kock yesterday. Ben Stokes, who dropped the final three, would back himself to have taken two of them, the one dabbed off a full horizontal face found him on the move and attempting to scramble across the wrong way, came at him so quick it would have been a Stokes-esque miracle had it stuck, but you can’t give South Africa’s best batsman three lives and hope to come away unscathed.

Consequently he and Vernon Philander have put on 54 runs to back up his 45-run partnership with Nortje. England took the new ball with three deliveries of the day left and one would expect Mark Wood to have a dart with it first thing this morning which has dawned with heavy, grey clouds but no rain so far.

England need to take 14 wickets in six sessions to win this match and their best bet surely rests on them taking the final four this morning quam celerrime and enforcing the follow-on. The last time asked South Africa to bat back-to-back again in a Test, though, was at Lord’s in 2008 when Neil McKenzie, Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla all made hundreds and put Michael Vaughan on the road to resignation. Little wonder England have been reluctant to do it more often and they will likely come out and have a knock for a couple of hours if they do pick up the final four wickets for fewer than 91 runs.