south-africa-vs-england,-second-test,-day-two:-live-score-and-latest-updates-from-cape-town

Synonyms for ‘disappointing’ for England’s batting performances, particularly on the road, since the beginning of Alastair Cook’s last tour as captain in 2016, have become euphemisms. Yesterday, at Newlands, we saw again the deepening numptification of England’s Test batting.

Six of the top seven got in, ie conquered their nerves, had a good look at at least four of South Africa’s five bowlers, built a platform for a substantial, match-winning innings, and threw it away, with the exception of Pontifex Maximus Ollie Pope whose genuine touch of class promises a rich future. But he is a man learning his trade in the ideal spot in the batting line-up for one in his position – No6 where Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting started – and once again England’s established powerhouses – Root, Stokes and Buttler – plus the admirably staunch Denly failed to anchor a substantial first-innings total.

South Africa, of course, are allowed to bowl well but the fact that Keshav Maharaj bowled 27 of the 89 overs on a first-day pitch, demonstrated that patience and drying up the runs was essential to the plan of messing with England’s minds as much as their much quicker bowlers were in blitzing them with sheer speed. Philander and Pretorius probed away with skill and accuracy, Rabada and Nortje used their pace judiciously and one-by-one England’s batsmen fell.

Four hundred on that pitch after winning the toss and putting South Africa in was a bare minimum whatever today holds. A good team – Australia, New Zealand, India – would have been looking at 500. Can England’s bowlers pull them out of this plummet today? The signs from Centurion in far more bowler friendly conditions were not persuasive. Anderson and Broad will need all the poise and precision they master at home to hoist England out of the gutter because, I fear, on the tour that’s gone wrong at every turn, unless they do, 3-1 or even a whitewash could be on the cards.