south-africa-vs-australia:-all-round-south-africa-clinch-odi-series-3-0-against-australia

Heinrich Klaasen hit 242 runs in the series and was only dismissed once. © AFP

South Africa completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Australia with a 6-wicket win in the 3rd ODI at Potchefstroom. Australia were buoyed by Marnus Labuschagne’s maiden ODI century because they scored 254/7. For South Africa, JJ Smuts set up an at all times performance, recording figures of 2/42 and top scoring for his team with 84 off 98 balls.Smuts and Kyle Verreynne first combined to put on a 96-run are a symbol of the 3rd wicket and take the overall game from Australia before Heinrich Klaasen finished the overall game off however you like with consecutive fours and a six in the 46th over.Australia dismissed South African openers Quinton de Kock and Jaaneman Malan within the initial 11 overs. However, Verreyne and Smuts brought the Proteas back again to the dominant position that they had been for some of the match before that.Verreyne was dismissed on 50 and Klaasen and Smuts continued the steady progress.Smuts fell in the 43rd over on 84 and Klaasen upped the ante. He hit two fours within the next two overs before finishing the overall game off in the 46th smashing 14 runs off the initial three balls of the over.Earlier, Labuschagne was the only real batsman who looked comfortable on the Potchefstroom pitch. Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith all fell within the initial 15 overs and D’Arcy Short stood strong with Labuschagne to put on 81 for the fourth wicket.It had been Smuts who got the breakthrough by dismissing Short for 36.Labuschagne would almost bat through the innings but fell to a slow ball by Anrich Nortje within the last over of the innings.