south-africa-v-england,-third-test,-day-one:-live-score-and-latest-updates-from-port-elizabeth

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the third Test match in this intriguing series between South Africa and England.

Mark Wood is back for England, with Jofra Archer still struggling with an elbow problem. It will be Wood’s first game of international cricket since the winning World Cup final back in July. James Anderson misses out due to the broken rib he sustained in the last Test in Cape Town.

Bowler Dane Paterson comes in for all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius for South Africa.

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje has warned South Africa will “rev it up” when Jos Buttler bats in the third Test at Port Elizabeth.

England wicketkeeper Buttler was disciplined by the International Cricket Council for an expletive-laden outburst at Vernon Philander during the tourists day five victory in Cape Town, earning one demerit point and losing 15 per cent of his match fee.

Buttler has publicly apologised for over-stepping the mark but Nortje, who had consistently bowled beyond 90mph in the series, suggested the Proteas would have extra motivation when he arrived at the crease.

“It definitely gets one or two guys going,” said Nortje, ahead of Thursday’s game.