south-africa-opener-dean-elgar-adamant-he-did-not-edge-ball-despite-technology-giving-him-out-to-part-time-england-spinner-joe-denly

South Africa’s Dean Elgar said that he “didn’t hit” the ball for which he was controversially given out, caught behind off Joe Denly, on the fourth day of the second Test.
Elgar reached 34 when he was given out pushing forward off Denly. He immediately reviewed the decision. The Ultra-Edge technology then showed a tiny spike – far less pronounced than it normally does for edges from the bat – and replays suggested that Elgar’s elbow may have hit his pad, rather than his bat edging the ball.
“I wouldn’t waste a referral knowing that I’d nicked it,” Elgar said. “I don’t play cricket like that. I like to see myself as someone who takes their outs if they’re out. I wouldn’t waste a referral like that.
“It’s a bit of an emotional time when those kind of things happen. When I’d simmered down and was watching the footage I could still say that I hadn’t hit it.”
Elgar suggested that his elbow had his pad. “Our coach also alluded to that, but it is what it is. So be it. It’s what creates the theatre of Test cricket I guess.”
Asked whether he trusted the technology used, Elgar said: “I don’t know. I’m gonna reserve my comments because I don’t want to get into trouble with the ICC. But as a player I can say I’m very confident I didn’t nick out.”
Jacques Kallis, South Africa’s batting consultant, also appeared to suggest that he did not think that Elgar was correctly adjudged out. “If I tell the truth, I might get into trouble. Or I might get a fine,” Kallis said after play. “He was disappointed but that’s the rub of the green. He thought he was a little bit unlucky.”
Chasing a target of 438 runs to win – or, more realistically, needing to bat almost five sessions to salvage a draw and retain a 1-0 series lead going into the final two Tests – South Africa reached 126-2 from 56 overs, with debutant Pieter Malan undefeated on 63. James Anderson made a crucial late breakthrough, snaring Zubayr Hamza caught behind 11 balls before the close.
But with the pitch showing no sign of deterioration – indeed, it appears to be playing better as the match progresses – England face a stiff task if they are to claim the remaining eight wickets in 90 overs and seal their first Test victory away from home in almost a year.
The performance of Dom Bess on the final day, who is so far wicketless in 12 overs, is expected to be pivotal. Denly, an occasional leg spinner, targeted the footmarks outside the left hander’s off stump to take his maiden Test wicket.
“The wicket this evening was a bonus, taking that late one, but there is hard work to come and hopefully we can take the eight poles we need to win the Test,” said Dom Sibley, who scored his maiden Test century earlier in the day.
Sibley said that England were “definitely confident” of converting their dominant position into a victory.
“The wicket at the end gave us a massive boost but we have to work hard tomorrow. Hopefully the crack outside off stump opens up a bit more and does a bit. The first two days it was tough to bat on, hopefully it goes back to how it was and we can take eight wickets to win the Test match.”
Meanwhile, Pat Brown, the Worcestershire seamer who made his England Twenty20 debut against New Zealand in November, has been ruled out of England’s squad for the T20 and one-day international series against South Africa next month.
Brown suffered lower-back pain while preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash. A scan has revealed a partial stress fracture. England plan to replace Brown in the squads, with one option being to select Saqib Mahmood, who was already picked in the ODI squad, in the T20I squad too.