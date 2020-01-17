south-africa-hit-with-massive-blow-as-kagiso-rabada-banned-for-final-test-against-england-for-celebration-of-joe-root’s-wicket

Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the final Test against England, dealing a huge blow to South Africa’s hopes.

Rabada has been found guilty of a level-one offence and punished with one demerit point on his record which has triggered an automatic one-match ban for totting up a total of four disciplinary points in a 24-month period.

Rabada was punished by the match referee, Andy Pycroft, after play on Thursday for an over-exuberant celebration of Joe Root’s wicket. Rabada ran down the pitch and screamed into the ground in celebration after bowling Root with a brilliant delivery.

But he did not impede the batsman or shout an obscenity. Rabada was letting out emotion after dismissing the opposition’s best player and can consider himself unlucky, but his previous history has worked against him. He was warned in Cape Town for a similar celebration and has been handed demerit points before for giving batsmen send -ffs.

Rabada narrowly escaped a two-match ban in March 2018 when he was found guilty of barging Steve Smith in a bad-tempered series against Australia that culminated in the ball-tampering scandal. He successfully appealed the three-point punishment, which was reduced to one demerit point, meaning that he had no longer reached the maximum total on the totting-up procedure.