south-africa-hit-with-massive-blow-as-kagiso-rabada-banned-for-final-test-against-england-for-celebration-of-joe-root’s-wicket

Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the final Test against England, dealing a huge blow to South Africa’s hopes.
Rabada has been found guilty of a level-one offence and punished with one demerit point on his record which has triggered an automatic one-match ban for totting up a total of four disciplinary points in a 24-month period.
Rabada was punished by the match referee, Andy Pycroft, after play on Thursday for an over-exuberant celebration of Joe Root’s wicket. Rabada ran down the pitch and screamed into the ground in celebration after bowling Root with a brilliant delivery.
But he did not impede the batsman or shout an obscenity. Rabada was letting out emotion after dismissing the opposition’s best player and can consider himself unlucky, but his previous history has worked against him. He was warned in Cape Town for a similar celebration and has been handed demerit points before for giving batsmen send -ffs.
Rabada narrowly escaped a two-match ban in March 2018 when he was found guilty of barging Steve Smith in a bad-tempered series against Australia that culminated in the ball-tampering scandal. He successfully appealed the three-point punishment, which was reduced to one demerit point, meaning that he had no longer reached the maximum total on the totting-up procedure.
Level-one offences cannot be appealed so Rabada will definitely sit out the Wanderers Test. He has also been fined 15 per cent of his match fee.
A statement released by the ICC this morning said: “The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”. The charge relates to Rabada’s actions following the dismissal of Joe Root. After the day’s play, Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.”
Rabada had previously been punished for run-ins with Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, Smith and David Warner.